Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Up 84.0% in August

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Scor stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 1,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,038. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

