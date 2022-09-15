Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Up 84.0% in August

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Scor Price Performance
Shares of Scor stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 1,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,038. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Scor
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scor (SCRYY)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.