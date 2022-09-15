SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $162.07

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.07 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 165.50 ($2.00). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($1.96), with a volume of 134,111 shares trading hands.

SDI Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £171.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,485.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.89.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Featured Stories

