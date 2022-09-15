SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading Up 6.6%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.85 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.12). Approximately 256,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,276,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.11).

SDX Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of £20.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Insider Activity at SDX Energy

In other news, insider Mark Reid bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,041.57).

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Further Reading

