Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

STX stock opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $221,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $83,163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.