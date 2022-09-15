Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.11.
Sempra Stock Up 1.7 %
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
