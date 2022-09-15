Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 41,714 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.92.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
