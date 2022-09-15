Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,000 shares, a growth of 82,600.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,270.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SECCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 244 ($2.95) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Serco Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SECCF remained flat at $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Serco Group has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

