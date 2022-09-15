Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Shine Justice’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Shine Justice Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37.

Insider Activity

In other Shine Justice news, insider David Bayes 27,408 shares of Shine Justice stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. In other Shine Justice news, insider Rodney Douglas 69,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. Also, insider David Bayes 27,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shine Justice Company Profile

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages-based plaintiff litigation legal and insurance recovery consulting services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

Further Reading

