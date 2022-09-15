Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

SCVL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,735. The company has a market capitalization of $623.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.36. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at Shoe Carnival

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

