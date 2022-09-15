Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.
Shoe Carnival Stock Performance
SCVL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,735. The company has a market capitalization of $623.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.36. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Insider Activity at Shoe Carnival
In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
Read More
