Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shoprite Stock Performance

Shares of Shoprite stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 1,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Shoprite has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $16.77.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

