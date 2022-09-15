Short Interest in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Declines By 20.5%

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 159,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of 374Water during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 374Water in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of SCWO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,617. 374Water has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96.

374Water Company Profile

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 247.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%.

374Water, Inc focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

