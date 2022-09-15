Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Increases By 71.7%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AMMJ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 13,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

