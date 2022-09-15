Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Increases By 71.7%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Cannabis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMMJ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 13,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About American Cannabis
