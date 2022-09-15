Short Interest in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Rises By 100.0%

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Battery Future Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Battery Future Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Battery Future Acquisition worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

BFAC remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,860. Battery Future Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.