Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Decreases By 81.6%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the August 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

