Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Decreases By 54.5%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.0 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

