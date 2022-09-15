Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Grows By 66.7%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $74,279.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,226,187.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BWBBP traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

