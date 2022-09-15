Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Drops By 67.3%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $45,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 155,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

CTAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,792. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

