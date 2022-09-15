Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Decreases By 41.5%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CJPRY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 146.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

