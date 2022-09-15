Short Interest in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Declines By 77.1%

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,525,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

CHEA stock remained flat at $10.07 during trading on Thursday. Chenghe Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

