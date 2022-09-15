Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Grows By 150.0%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Gas Stock Performance

CGHLY stock remained flat at $35.57 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334. China Gas has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $74.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

Get China Gas alerts:

China Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

China Gas Company Profile

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.