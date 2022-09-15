Short Interest in Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Decreases By 51.2%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,600 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 8,221,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Cineworld Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNNWF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 155,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,481. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

