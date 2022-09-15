Short Interest in Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Decreases By 51.2%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,600 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 8,221,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Cineworld Group Stock Performance
Shares of CNNWF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 155,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,481. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.
About Cineworld Group
