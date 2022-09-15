Short Interest in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW) Increases By 87.7%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

CleanTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 584,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33. CleanTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

