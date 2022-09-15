Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Declines By 71.3%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the August 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent Stock Performance

CCNC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 117,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Code Chain New Continent has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent ( NASDAQ:CCNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%.

(Get Rating)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.