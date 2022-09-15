Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Increases By 83.5%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the August 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,023.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 68,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,044. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

