Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Drops By 64.5%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 330,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 89,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,466. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

