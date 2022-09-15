Short Interest in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU) Declines By 66.7%

Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Counter Press Acquisition Stock Performance

CPAQU stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Thursday. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,902. Counter Press Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

Get Counter Press Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Counter Press Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,032,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,520,000.

About Counter Press Acquisition

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Counter Press Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Counter Press Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.