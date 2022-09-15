Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Increases By 86.1%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,500 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the August 15th total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DatChat Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of DATS stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 126,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. DatChat has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of DatChat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DatChat during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DatChat by 468.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DatChat by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DatChat by 72.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

