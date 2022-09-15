Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Rises By 100.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ealixir Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EAXR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. Ealixir has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

Get Ealixir alerts:

Ealixir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.