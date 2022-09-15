Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Rises By 100.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ealixir Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of EAXR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. Ealixir has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.
Ealixir Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ealixir (EAXR)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.