Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Decreases By 91.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the August 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 2,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 457.7% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 136,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 797.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 92,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

