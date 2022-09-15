Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Decreases By 91.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the August 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ETO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 2,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $33.54.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
