Short Interest in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Decreases By 92.0%

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGR. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evergreen in the second quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth $4,741,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth $2,762,000. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGR remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Thursday. Evergreen has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

