Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Rises By 26.8%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WILC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 2,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $845.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.48. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is currently 134.38%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

