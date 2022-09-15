Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Expands By 190.3%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,000 shares, an increase of 190.3% from the August 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HERO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,654. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

