Short Interest in Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO) Drops By 45.5%

Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Path Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPCO opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Golden Path Acquisition has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Institutional Trading of Golden Path Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Golden Path Acquisition by 62.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 255,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Golden Path Acquisition by 576.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Golden Path Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 574,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Golden Path Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

