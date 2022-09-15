Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Grows By 1,666.7%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hannover Rück

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HVRRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

(Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.