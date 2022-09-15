Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Grows By 1,666.7%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
