Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Decreases By 94.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,049. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $25.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 91,550 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

