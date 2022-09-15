Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Decreases By 94.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,049. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $25.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
