Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Declines By 22.7%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:PFM traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,184. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.