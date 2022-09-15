Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Declines By 22.7%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PFM traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,184. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also

