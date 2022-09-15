Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Expands By 43.2%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:VLT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. 10,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,321. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 349,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 111,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

