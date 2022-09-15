Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Expands By 43.2%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:VLT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. 10,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,321. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.
Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.