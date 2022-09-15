Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Drops By 49.7%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,549,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,407 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 798,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 771,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the period.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 820,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,948. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

