Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Declines By 91.8%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the August 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,269,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 427,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after buying an additional 42,489 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,686. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

