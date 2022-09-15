Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declines By 43.5%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 15,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,608. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.
John Hancock Investors Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Recommended Stories
