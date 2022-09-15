Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declines By 43.5%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHIGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 15,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,608. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

John Hancock Investors Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

