Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declines By 43.5%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 15,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,608. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.