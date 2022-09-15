Short Interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Declines By 95.0%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 16,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 775,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 6.4 %

MNMD traded down 0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 7.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,963. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 7.86 and a 12-month high of 44.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.55.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.75 by 0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 139,636 shares of company stock valued at $96,969 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 772,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 55.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 649,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 231,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

