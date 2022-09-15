Short Interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Declines By 95.0%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 16,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 775,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 6.4 %
MNMD traded down 0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 7.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,963. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 7.86 and a 12-month high of 44.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.55.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.75 by 0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 772,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 55.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 649,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 231,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
MNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
