Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Rises By 356.3%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EDD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. 118,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,315. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

