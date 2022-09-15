Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Rises By 48.8%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,654,300 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the August 15th total of 1,111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,135.8 days.

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor stock remained flat at $21.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QBCRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

