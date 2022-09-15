Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Drops By 91.9%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 451,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Global Group

In other news, CEO Ezra Beyman acquired 207,868 shares of Reliance Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $195,395.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,733.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 308,268 shares of company stock worth $275,524 over the last 90 days.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

About Reliance Global Group

Shares of RELI stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 21,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,927. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Reliance Global Group has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $10.49.

(Get Rating)

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Featured Stories

