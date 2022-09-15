Short Interest in Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Grows By 190,000.0%

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 190,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Rightscorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RIHT remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Rightscorp has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Rightscorp
