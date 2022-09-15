Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Rises By 66.7%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 18,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,883. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

