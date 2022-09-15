Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Increases By 69.2%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sompo Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMPNY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.83. 30,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,982. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.41. Sompo has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.