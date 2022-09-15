Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Increases By 1,100.0%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 14.9 %
South Star Battery Metals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 120,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,573. South Star Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
