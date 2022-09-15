Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Declines By 23.9%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 382.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SVAUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
See Also
