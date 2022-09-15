Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Declines By 23.9%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 382.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVAUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

(Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.