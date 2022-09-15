Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Expands By 50.0%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY remained flat at $13.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.
TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.
